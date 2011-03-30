REVEALED: Daring Fireball's Impressive Traffic Stats

Daring Fireball’s John Gruber

A year and a half ago, we profiled John Gruber, whose Daring Fireball blog had become the “homepage for Mac nerds.”Back then, the site was attracting about 2 million monthly pageviews on about 250,000 monthly unique visitors.



Since then, the site’s traffic has more than doubled.

According to traffic stats that Gruber just tweeted, Daring Fireball just had its first 4 million pageview month, reaching 700,000 unique visitors. (See image below.)

Very impressive!

Gruber is a great example of the new kind of one-man, self-publishing empire, made possible by the advent of free/cheap publishing tools, inexpensive web hosting, and advertisers that will pay for influence, and not just mass “reach.”

While Gruber might still have a tough time selling his little media company for a lot of cash, if he ever wanted to — it relies too much on its proprietor to be worth much if he ever quit — he’s probably already raking in some nice dough.

The rate card for his weekly sponsorship is now $5,500 — $286,000 a year if it sells out at full price. And he still runs a single display ad via The Deck network. All told, he could potentially be approaching a $400,000 revenue run-rate, if not more.

Even after technology and travel expenses, that’s a great salary to work for yourself, writing about what you care about for a growing audience.

Previously: King Of The Apple Geeks

Daring Fireball’s traffic stats

Photo: John Gruber via TwitPic

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.