The most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2021 CFDA Awards, from sheer dresses to an actual wedding gown

- On Wednesday, celebrities attended the CFDA Awards in New York City.
- Zendaya accepted the fashion icon award in a stunning two-piece Vera Wang dress.
- Others wore looks with plunging necklines and sheer details.
Anya Taylor-Joy went for a retro look in a purple Oscar de la Renta blazer minidress with a plunging neckline.
The “Queen’s Gambit” star paired the look with black Wolford tights, a leopard Gigi Burris hat that was designed with a veil, and matching leopard gloves.
Taylor-Joy accessorized her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Zendaya accepted the fashion icon award in a dazzling bubble-waist skirt and a matching bandeau bra.
The actress wore a custom Vera Wang two-piece set. She paired it with Bulgari jewelry.
Cara Delevingne went shirtless in a velvet blazer and matching miniskirt.
Delevingne accessorized her all-black look with gold jewelry and black leather lace-up booties.
Emily Blunt also went shirtless and made a statement in a bright-orange suit.
The actress wore a Christopher John Rodgers suit with Bulgari jewelry and Titi Adessa shoes.
Emily Ratajkowski wowed in two-piece Miu Miu set
Ratajkowski paired her long-sleeved gray top and navy skirt with black tights and monochrome heels.
Kid Cudi arrived at the awards in a custom bridal gown by ERL.
The dress was designed with gloved sleeves and an ankle-length skirt. The rapper paired it with a tuxedo jacket, cream-colored sneakers, and a tulle veil.
Karrueche Tran wore a fitted black suit designed by Latoia Fitzgerald.
Tran’s backless suit had two side cutouts at her waist.
Tommy Dorfman kept it simple in a plaid and lace Coach dress.
The neckline and skirt of Dorfman’s skirt were sheer, which matched the socks she wore with her heels.
Rachel Zegler looked chic in a Michael Kors Collection dress that was designed with a sheer skirt.
The “West Side Story” star wore the dress with black heels and silver jewelry.
Natasha Poly’s dress was designed with sheer sleeves and a sheer cutout across her legs.
The supermodel paired the dress with black heels and a sparkly clutch.
Rebecca Dayan looked fabulous in a completely see-through Khaite dress with a plunging neckline.
The actress wore the dress with a matching black thong and a statement diamond bracelet.