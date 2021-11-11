The most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2021 CFDA Awards, from sheer dresses to an actual wedding gown

Anya Taylor-Joy went for a retro look in a purple Oscar de la Renta blazer minidress with a plunging neckline.

The “Queen’s Gambit” star paired the look with black Wolford tights, a leopard Gigi Burris hat that was designed with a veil, and matching leopard gloves.

Taylor-Joy accessorized her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.