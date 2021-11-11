Search

The most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2021 CFDA Awards, from sheer dresses to an actual wedding gown

Celia Fernandez
These stars embraced wearing head-turning looks at the 2021 CFDA Awards.
These stars wore head-turning looks at the 2021 CFDA Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images
  • On Wednesday, celebrities attended the CFDA Awards in New York City.
  • Zendaya accepted the fashion icon award in a stunning two-piece Vera Wang dress.
  • Others wore looks with plunging necklines and sheer details.
Anya Taylor-Joy went for a retro look in a purple Oscar de la Renta blazer minidress with a plunging neckline.
Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The “Queen’s Gambit” star paired the look with black Wolford tights, a leopard Gigi Burris hat that was designed with a veil, and matching leopard gloves. 

Taylor-Joy accessorized her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. 

Zendaya accepted the fashion icon award in a dazzling bubble-waist skirt and a matching bandeau bra.
Zendaya at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Zendaya at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The actress wore a custom Vera Wang two-piece set. She paired it with Bulgari jewelry. 
Cara Delevingne went shirtless in a velvet blazer and matching miniskirt.
Cara Delevingne at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Cara Delevingne at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Delevingne accessorized her all-black look with gold jewelry and black leather lace-up booties. 
Emily Blunt also went shirtless and made a statement in a bright-orange suit.
Emily Blunt at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Emily Blunt at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The actress wore a Christopher John Rodgers suit with Bulgari jewelry and Titi Adessa shoes. 
Emily Ratajkowski wowed in two-piece Miu Miu set
Emily Ratajkowski at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Emily Ratajkowski at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Ratajkowski paired her long-sleeved gray top and navy skirt with black tights and monochrome heels. 
Kid Cudi arrived at the awards in a custom bridal gown by ERL.
Kid Cudi at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Kid Cudi in a wedding dress at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The dress was designed with gloved sleeves and an ankle-length skirt. The rapper paired it with a tuxedo jacket, cream-colored sneakers, and a tulle veil. 
Karrueche Tran wore a fitted black suit designed by Latoia Fitzgerald.
Karrueche Tran at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Karrueche Tran at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Tran’s backless suit had two side cutouts at her waist. 
Tommy Dorfman kept it simple in a plaid and lace Coach dress.
Tommy Dorfman at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Tommy Dorfman at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The neckline and skirt of Dorfman’s skirt were sheer, which matched the socks she wore with her heels. 
Rachel Zegler looked chic in a Michael Kors Collection dress that was designed with a sheer skirt.
Rachel Zegler at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Rachel Zegler at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The “West Side Story” star wore the dress with black heels and silver jewelry. 
Natasha Poly’s dress was designed with sheer sleeves and a sheer cutout across her legs.
Natasha Poly at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Natasha Poly at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The supermodel paired the dress with black heels and a sparkly clutch. 
Rebecca Dayan looked fabulous in a completely see-through Khaite dress with a plunging neckline.
Rebecca Dayan at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Rebecca Dayan at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The actress wore the dress with a matching black thong and a statement diamond bracelet. 
