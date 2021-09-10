The most daring outfits celebrities have worn during New York Fashion Week

Alessandra Ambrosio attended the Dundas x Revolve fashion show in a sultry one-shoulder dress with gold details. Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Dundas x Revolve fashion show. Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images Ambrosio’s Dundas look featured a thigh-high slit and triangular cutout across her midriff.

To attend the Revolve gallery presentation, Amelia Hamlin wore a black bodysuit with cutouts and a matching skirt. Amelia Hamlin attends the Revolve gallery presentation. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for REVOLVE Hamlin paired the set with black square-toed heels.

Barbara Palvin was photographed at the Dundas x Revolve fashion show in a dress from the designer that featured an open back. Barbara Palvin attends the Dundas x Revolve fashion show. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for REVOLVE The straps of Palvin’s dress were actually gold chains that ran down the back.

Remi Bader arrived at the Revolve gallery presentation in a black dress with a thigh-high slit and crisscross straps across her torso. Remi Bader attends the Revolve gallery presentation. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for REVOLVE Bader paired her dress with platform heels and a Balenciaga bag.

Katie Holmes walked the carpet at the Vacheron Constantin flagship store opening in an ankle-length black dress with lace-up halter straps. Katie Holmes attends the Vacheron Constantin flagship store opening. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Holmes wore a black button-up over the dress. She made it even more casual by pairing it with white sneakers.

“Real Housewives of New York” star Leah McSweeney attended the Christian Siriano fashion show in see-through fringed pants and a matching jacket. Leah McSweeney attends the Christian Siriano fashion show. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano McSweeney paired her look from the designer with a cropped top that read “Siriano Mob,” a play off of her fashion line Married to the Mob

Madelaine Petsch was photographed at the Prabal Gurung fashion show in a suit from the designer. Madelaine Petsch attends the Prabal Gurung fashion show. Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images Petsch paired the suit designed with a plunging neckline with jeweled pink heels and a feathered choker necklace.

Lala Anthony attended the Prabal Gurung show in a pink dress that had a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Lala Anthony attends the Prabal Gurung show. Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Lala paired the Prabal Gurung wrap dress with clear heels and a hot-pink clutch.

Kylie Jenner was photographed in New York City wearing a see-through LaQuan Smith jumpsuit. Kylie Jenner was photographed in a see-through lace jumpsuit on Tuesday. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Jenner paired the daring jumpsuit with an oversized black coat and matching heels.

Lori Harvey attended the Dundas x Revolve fashion show in a maxi dress with midriff cutouts and a thigh-high slit. Lori Harvey attends Dundas x Revolve fashion show. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for REVOLVE Harvey accessorized the dress with gold heels and hoop earrings.

For a Bulgari event, Maddie Ziegler arrived in a printed halter dress. Maddie Ziegler attends Bulgari event. Jason Mendez/Getty Images Ziegler’s dress had midriff cutouts and a slit that went all the way up to her hip. She paired the look with simple black heels and a matching clutch.

Bretman Rock went to the same event in a Richard Quinn suit that was covered in crystals. Bretman Rock attends a Bulgari event. @bretmanrock/Instagram Rock paired his already dazzling look with a hairpiece that was adorned with crystals surrounding his face.

Paris Hilton’s black dress was anything but simple with cutouts across the shoulders and midriff. Paris Hilton attends the Monse Resort 22 fashion show. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Monse) Hilton’s dress also had a completely open back. She accessorized her look with crystal gloves and Valentino heels.

La La Anthony wore a multi-tone brown dress to the PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II fashion show. La La Anthony attends PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II fashion show. Jared Siskin/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing The halter dress was designed with a cutout across her torso and her thigh. Anthony accessorized with strappy brown heels and an $US89 ($AU121) JW PEI bag