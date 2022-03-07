Search

9 of the most daring looks celebrities wore on the Spirit Awards red carpet

Amanda Krause

Julia Fox at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022.
Julia Fox at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
  • The Film Independent Spirit Awards were held in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday.
  • Celebrities like Kristen Stewart attended in daring looks, from dresses with cutouts to bold suits.
  • Julia Fox, Lily James, and Daveed Diggs were also there in standout fashion.
Kristen Stewart arrived in a sparkling Chanel garment that had a black belt around the waist and two buttons across the chest.
Kristen Stewart at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022.
Kristen Stewart at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Lily James wore a bold crop top and black pants, both designed by Del Core. Her top featured a sparkling bralette, thin straps, and bell sleeves that puffed around her arms.
Lily James at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022.
Lily James at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Rosario Dawson opted for a minidress with an asymmetrical neckline and neon-green accents. To make the outfit more unique, she also added black tights.
Rosario Dawson at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022.
Rosario Dawson at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022. Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal walked the red carpet in a bold Gucci suit covered with a floral design. Her jacket, which was held together by a chain, revealed her lace-covered bra.
Maggie Gyllenhaal at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022.
Maggie Gyllenhaal at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Julia Fox donned a black bikini-style bra underneath a ruched dress with a giant cutout at her hip. She also wore her signature black eye makeup.
Julia Fox at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022.
Julia Fox at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Daveed Diggs stood out in a rainbow suit designed by Moschino. In addition to the four-piece outfit, he also wore a colorful tie and dress shoes.
Daveed Diggs at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022.
Daveed Diggs at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Daisy Edgar-Jones wore a little black dress with daring details. It had thin straps across her shoulders, cutouts along its bodice, and a see-through skirt.
Daisy Edgar-Jones at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022.
Daisy Edgar-Jones at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Marlee Matlin wore head-to-toe pink for the Spirit Awards, including her shining lipstick, bedazzled jacket, and wide-legged pants. Her outfit was designed by Armani Privé.
Marlee Matlin at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022.
Marlee Matlin at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Artist David Choe arrived in an illustrated suit, which he paired with one shoe that extended into a snake-like hoop around him.
David Choe at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022.
David Choe at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, 2022. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

More From Business Insider Australia

About the Author
Amanda Krause