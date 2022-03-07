9 of the most daring looks celebrities wore on the Spirit Awards red carpet

- The Film Independent Spirit Awards were held in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday.
- Celebrities like Kristen Stewart attended in daring looks, from dresses with cutouts to bold suits.
- Julia Fox, Lily James, and Daveed Diggs were also there in standout fashion.
Kristen Stewart arrived in a sparkling Chanel garment that had a black belt around the waist and two buttons across the chest.
Lily James wore a bold crop top and black pants, both designed by Del Core. Her top featured a sparkling bralette, thin straps, and bell sleeves that puffed around her arms.
Rosario Dawson opted for a minidress with an asymmetrical neckline and neon-green accents. To make the outfit more unique, she also added black tights.
Maggie Gyllenhaal walked the red carpet in a bold Gucci suit covered with a floral design. Her jacket, which was held together by a chain, revealed her lace-covered bra.
Julia Fox donned a black bikini-style bra underneath a ruched dress with a giant cutout at her hip. She also wore her signature black eye makeup.
Daveed Diggs stood out in a rainbow suit designed by Moschino. In addition to the four-piece outfit, he also wore a colorful tie and dress shoes.
Daisy Edgar-Jones wore a little black dress with daring details. It had thin straps across her shoulders, cutouts along its bodice, and a see-through skirt.
Marlee Matlin wore head-to-toe pink for the Spirit Awards, including her shining lipstick, bedazzled jacket, and wide-legged pants. Her outfit was designed by Armani Privé.
Artist David Choe arrived in an illustrated suit, which he paired with one shoe that extended into a snake-like hoop around him.
