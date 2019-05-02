35 of the most daring looks celebrities have ever worn to the Met Gala

Salma Hayek donned a long black dress with daring details in 1997.
As the event was themed “Gianni Versace,” Hayek fittingly wore a single-strap black gown from the designer. It featured a high slit on its skirt, and a cutout on the side of the bodice.
Noted art gallery owner Valerie Monroe Shakespeare wore a dress with an entirely sheer top to the 1997 event.
The top of the dress was made of sheer, black material before flowing into a straight skirt. Shakespeare wore a white jacket with the ensemble.
Nicole Kidman turned heads in a sparkly, sheer dress at the “Goddess: The Classical Mode” Met Gala in 2003.
The nude Gucci dress had a sheer panel of fabric adorned with sparkly embellishments that went across Kidman’s chest.
The rest of the one-sleeve dress was entirely covered in sparkles.
Victoria Beckham also wore a see-through dress to the 2003 Met Gala.
The Dolce & Gabbana minidress had sheer cutouts on the bodice alongside a fitted top and flowing skirt with multiple layers of fabric.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler embraced cutouts at the 2003 Met Gala.
The neckline of Sigler’s halter-style white gown dipped to her navel, with criss-cross stitches tying the two sides of the dress together.
A thigh-high slit completed the look.
For “The Model As Muse” Met Gala in 2009, Kate Moss wore a shining silver gown.
From the front, Moss’ ensemble looked like a simple minidress with a draped piece of fabric over one arm. But from the back, the dress appeared to be much more daring, with a low back and ruched skirt.
Lindsay Lohan’s dress for the 2007 “Poiret: King of Fashion” gala had a sheer bodice.
The black gown had a full skirt and cinched, dropped waist.
But the fabric on the chest was what made the dress daring, as it was made of sheer fabric and had a cutout in the center.
In 2011, Rihanna attended her third Met Gala wearing a sheer black gown with a floral print.
The Stella McCartney dress had a single sleeve, and a long train. Rihanna accessorized the look with strappy heels and dangling earrings, and styled her hair in a long red braid.
Christina Ricci picked a gothic dress in 2011.
The high-neck, mermaid-style dress was made of black and sheer fabric that hugged Ricci’s figure.
The design created a spider web-like effect.
Marc Jacobs took an interesting approach to his 2012 Met Gala dress.
For the “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations” event, the fashion designer donned a black-lace dress that was styled like a button-up shirt.
He paired the ensemble with white shorts, tall socks, and shoes with diamond belt buckles.
Jennifer Lopez chose a bold animal-print look in 2013.
Her slim-fitting dress was made from sheer fabric, and had a circular cutout on the back. Lopez wore the ensemble to the “Punk: Chaos to Couture” Met Gala.
Also at the 2013 “Punk: Chaos to Couture” event, Anne Hathaway put her own twist on the sheer-dress trend.
Hathaway’s dress was see-through, and featured two triangle-shaped cutouts on the sides of the bodice. The gown also included a striped print, long sleeves, and feathered embellishments.
Miley Cyrus’ sleek look left little to the imagination in 2013.
Cyrus wore a long-sleeved, floor-length Marc Jacobs gown. The dress’ black netting sat atop a nude slip, making it look like Cyrus’ skin.
In 2014, Chrissy Teigen arrived wearing a backless gown with a ruffled neckline.
Beyoncé wore one of her most showstopping Met Gala looks in 2015.
The multi-hyphenate star donned a sheer, long-sleeved “naked” dress, which was embellished in pastel-colored jewels. She wore the look for the “China: Through the Looking Glass”-themed Met Gala.
That same year, Jennifer Lopez rocked a sheer gown with red jewels.
Her gown was designed by Versace, and had a short train that blended into the red carpet.
In 2016, Rita Ora took a daring approach to feathers at the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” Met Gala.
The singer attended the event wearing a silver Vera Wang ensemble, which was created almost entirely out of feathers. It also featured five cutouts near her thighs, waist, and chest.
Nicki Minaj wore a bold dress covered in buckles to the same event.
Her dress was also sheer, adding an audacious element to her already eye-catching look. Minaj’s gown was designed by Jeremy Scott, who walked the red carpet alongside her.
Emily Ratajkowski opted for a low-back gown in 2016.
The black-and-white ensemble was designed by Prabal Gurung, and perfectly matched the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme.
For the 2017 “Comme des Garçons’s Rei Kawakubo” Met Gala, Kendall Jenner wore a black “naked” dress.
Her draped gown appears to have been tied at the waist, with a long slit in the skirt and deep cutout across the bodice. Her look was designed by La Perla.
Rita Ora was wrapped in red ribbon at the same ball.
Her bow-inspired gown was designed by Marchesa, and paired with a light hairstyle and minimal jewelry.
At the 2018 Met Gala, Lily Aldridge stunned in a white gown with rips and cutouts.
She paired the look with shocking red boots that doubled as leggings. The event was themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”
Zoë Kravitz also looked glamorous at the 2018 event.
Her black lace gown was designed by Saint Laurent. It featured a single long sleeve, and was tied together with two bows on the right side, creating an open design that was one of the most daring on the red carpet.
Cara Delevingne incorporated fishnets into her take on the “naked” trend.
She perfectly matched the show’s theme with her medieval dress and matching crown.
At the 2019 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian West turned heads in a Thierry Mugler gown.
The nude minidress was covered in clear beads, which were meant to resemble water droplets. She completed the look with see-through Yeezy heels, and a wet-look hairstyle.
Constance Wu dazzled in a see-through gown for the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” event.
The gray fabric of her dress was completely sheer, and covered in white, black, and silver beading.
Hailey Bieber walked the Met Gala carpet in a light-pink dress.
The design was backless, and extremely daring.
Priyanka Chopra’s 2018 dress had both a thigh-high slit and sheer bodice.
The high neckline of the Dior haute couture dress contrasted with the sheer paneling on the rest of the bodice.
The dress flowed into a feathered, multicolored skirt that matched a cape attached to Chopra’s back. A thigh-high slit on one side exposed Chopra’s leg, which she covered with a bedazzled, sheer stocking.
Jennifer Lopez brought some sparkle to the 2019 Met Gala in a Versace gown.
Her dress featured both a plunging neckline, and thigh-high slit.
Emily Ratajkowski wore one of the most daring dresses of the night.
The model’s halter-style gown was inspired by Cher, and designed by Peter Dundas.
Stella Maxwell opted for a sheer design that was covered in sparkling stars.
Her bold gown was designed by Moschino.
Bella Hadid added a twist to her elegant look with dramatic cutouts.
The star’s black Moschino dress had dramatic, hip-exposing cutouts trimmed with silver embellishments, which also framed the gown’s plunging neckline. She wore matching gloves with the look.