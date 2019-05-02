Search

35 of the most daring looks celebrities have ever worn to the Met Gala

Amanda Krause,Samantha Grindell
A side-by-side of Cher, Nicole Kidman, and Beyonce wearing daring outfits.
Insider rounded up the most daring looks celebrities have worn to the Met Gala. Ron Galella/Mark Mainz/Getty Images/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
  • The “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” Met Gala will be held on Monday, September 13.
  • Each year, celebrities wear daring looks to the fundraising event held in New York City.
  • Stars have worn see-through outfits, gowns with plunging necklines, and backless pieces to the gala.
In 1974, Cher wore a sparkling sheer dress with feathers on the sleeves.
Cher met gala 1974
Cher attends the Met Gala with Paulette Betts in 1974. Ron Galella/Getty Images
The look became one of the most iconic ensembles worn by Cher throughout her career. The theme of the night was “Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design.”
Eleven years later in 1985, Cher turned heads once again with another “naked” style.
Cher met gala 1985
Cher enters the Met Gala in 1985 with designer Bob Mackie. Rose Hartman/Getty Images
The musician wore a long-sleeved high-neck gown designed by Bob Mackie for the “Costumes of Royal India” event.

It featured a fishnet top with gold and silver detailing, as well as a wrapped black skirt.

 

Donatella Versace’s gown for the “Rock Style” 1999 Met Gala might look familiar to fans of Jennifer Lopez.
Donatella Versace wears a green, print dress.
Donatella Versace at the 1999 Met Gala. Mari Sarai / Contributor / Getty Images
The green, printed dress dipped all the way to Versace’s waist before flowing out from a sky-high center slit.

Lopez famously wore the dress to the 2000 Grammys, but the designer originated the look.

Salma Hayek donned a long black dress with daring details in 1997.
Salma hayek met gala 1997
Salma Hayek poses at the Met Gala in 1997. Mitchell Gerber/Getty Images
As the event was themed “Gianni Versace,” Hayek fittingly wore a single-strap black gown from the designer. It featured a high slit on its skirt, and a cutout on the side of the bodice.
Noted art gallery owner Valerie Monroe Shakespeare wore a dress with an entirely sheer top to the 1997 event.
A man and a woman walk a red carpet.
Valerie Monroe Shakespeare at the 1997 Met Gala. Ron Galella / Contributor / Getty Images
The top of the dress was made of sheer, black material before flowing into a straight skirt. Shakespeare wore a white jacket with the ensemble.
Nicole Kidman turned heads in a sparkly, sheer dress at the “Goddess: The Classical Mode” Met Gala in 2003.
Nicole kidman 2003 met gala
Nicole Kidman at the 2003 Met Gala. Mark Mainz/Getty Images
The nude Gucci dress had a sheer panel of fabric adorned with sparkly embellishments that went across Kidman’s chest. 

The rest of the one-sleeve dress was entirely covered in sparkles.

Victoria Beckham also wore a see-through dress to the 2003 Met Gala.
Two men hold hands with a woman and walk down a set of stairs.
Stefano Gabbana, Victoria Beckham, and Domenico Dolce at the 2003 Met Gala. Mark Mainz / Staff / Getty Images
The Dolce & Gabbana minidress had sheer cutouts on the bodice alongside a fitted top and flowing skirt with multiple layers of fabric.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler embraced cutouts at the 2003 Met Gala.
A woman stands in a white dress with black straps.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler at the 2003 Met Gala. Mark Mainz / Staff / Getty Images
The neckline of Sigler’s halter-style white gown dipped to her navel, with criss-cross stitches tying the two sides of the dress together.

A thigh-high slit completed the look.

For “The Model As Muse” Met Gala in 2009, Kate Moss wore a shining silver gown.
Kate moss met gala 2009
Kate Moss walks up the Met Gala stairs in 2009. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
From the front, Moss’ ensemble looked like a simple minidress with a draped piece of fabric over one arm. But from the back, the dress appeared to be much more daring, with a low back and ruched skirt.
Lindsay Lohan’s dress for the 2007 “Poiret: King of Fashion” gala had a sheer bodice.
A side-by-side of Lindsay Lohan looking over her shoulder in a backless, black dress and standing on a red carpet in the same dress.
Lindsay Lohan at the 2007 Met Gala. Patrick McMullan / Contributor / Getty Images
The black gown had a full skirt and cinched, dropped waist.

But the fabric on the chest was what made the dress daring, as it was made of sheer fabric and had a cutout in the center.

In 2011, Rihanna attended her third Met Gala wearing a sheer black gown with a floral print.
Rihanna Met Gala 2011
Rihanna attends the ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ Met Gala in 2011. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
The Stella McCartney dress had a single sleeve, and a long train. Rihanna accessorized the look with strappy heels and dangling earrings, and styled her hair in a long red braid.
Christina Ricci picked a gothic dress in 2011.
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci at the ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ in May 2011. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment
The high-neck, mermaid-style dress was made of black and sheer fabric that hugged Ricci’s figure.

The design created a spider web-like effect.

Marc Jacobs took an interesting approach to his 2012 Met Gala dress.
Marc Jacobs met gala 2012
Marc Jacobs attends the 2012 Met Gala. Lars Niki/Getty Images
For the “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations” event, the fashion designer donned a black-lace dress that was styled like a button-up shirt.

He paired the ensemble with white shorts, tall socks, and shoes with diamond belt buckles.

Jennifer Lopez chose a bold animal-print look in 2013.
Jennifer Lopez Met Gala 2013
Jennifer Lopez poses at the ‘Punk: Chaos to Couture’ Met Gala in 2013. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Her slim-fitting dress was made from sheer fabric, and had a circular cutout on the back. Lopez wore the ensemble to the “Punk: Chaos to Couture” Met Gala.
Also at the 2013 “Punk: Chaos to Couture” event, Anne Hathaway put her own twist on the sheer-dress trend.
Anne hathaway met gala 2013
Anne Hathaway heads into the 2013 Met Gala. Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
Hathaway’s dress was see-through, and featured two triangle-shaped cutouts on the sides of the bodice. The gown also included a striped print, long sleeves, and feathered embellishments.
Miley Cyrus’ sleek look left little to the imagination in 2013.
Miley cyrus 2013 met gala
Miley Cyrus at the 2013 Met Gala. Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Cyrus wore a long-sleeved, floor-length Marc Jacobs gown. The dress’ black netting sat atop a nude slip, making it look like Cyrus’ skin.
In 2014, Chrissy Teigen arrived wearing a backless gown with a ruffled neckline.
Chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen attends the 2014 Met Gala. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Her skin-baring gown was custom made by Ralph Lauren, and featured tons of Swarovski crystals.
Beyoncé wore one of her most showstopping Met Gala looks in 2015.
Beyonce Met Gala 2015
Beyoncé shows off her sparkling gown at the 2015 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
The multi-hyphenate star donned a sheer, long-sleeved “naked” dress, which was embellished in pastel-colored jewels. She wore the look for the “China: Through the Looking Glass”-themed Met Gala.
That same year, Jennifer Lopez rocked a sheer gown with red jewels.
Jennifer Lopez Met Gala 2015
Jennifer Lopez walks the Met Gala red carpet in 2015. Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Her gown was designed by Versace, and had a short train that blended into the red carpet.
In 2016, Rita Ora took a daring approach to feathers at the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” Met Gala.
Rita Ora Met Gala 2016
Rita Ora poses at the 2016 Met Gala. Karwai Tang/Getty Images
The singer attended the event wearing a silver Vera Wang ensemble, which was created almost entirely out of feathers. It also featured five cutouts near her thighs, waist, and chest.
Nicki Minaj wore a bold dress covered in buckles to the same event.
Nicki minaj met gala 2016
Nicki Minaj showcases her style at the 2016 Met Gala. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Her dress was also sheer, adding an audacious element to her already eye-catching look. Minaj’s gown was designed by Jeremy Scott, who walked the red carpet alongside her.
Emily Ratajkowski opted for a low-back gown in 2016.
Emily ratajkowski met gala 2016
Emily Ratajkowski walks the red carpet at the 2016 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The black-and-white ensemble was designed by Prabal Gurung, and perfectly matched the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme.
For the 2017 “Comme des Garçons’s Rei Kawakubo” Met Gala, Kendall Jenner wore a black “naked” dress.
Kendall jenner Rei Kawakubo Comme des Garcons Met Gala 2017
Kendall Jenner wears La Perla at the 2017 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Her draped gown appears to have been tied at the waist, with a long slit in the skirt and deep cutout across the bodice. Her look was designed by La Perla.
Rita Ora was wrapped in red ribbon at the same ball.
Rita Ora Rei Kawakubo Comme des Garcons Met Gala 2017
Rita Ora wears an adventurous gown at the 2017 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Her bow-inspired gown was designed by Marchesa, and paired with a light hairstyle and minimal jewelry.
At the 2018 Met Gala, Lily Aldridge stunned in a white gown with rips and cutouts.
Lily Aldridge Rei Kawakubo Comme des Garcons Met Gala 2017
Model Lily Aldridge attends the 2018 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
She paired the look with shocking red boots that doubled as leggings. The event was themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”
Zoë Kravitz also looked glamorous at the 2018 event.
Zoe Kravitz at Met Gala 2018
Zoe Kravitz attends the Met Gala in 2018. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Her black lace gown was designed by Saint Laurent. It featured a single long sleeve, and was tied together with two bows on the right side, creating an open design that was one of the most daring on the red carpet.
Cara Delevingne incorporated fishnets into her take on the “naked” trend.
Met gala 2018 headpieces cara del
Cara Delevingne at the 2018 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard / Getty
She perfectly matched the show’s theme with her medieval dress and matching crown.
At the 2019 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian West turned heads in a Thierry Mugler gown.
Kim kardashian 2019 met gala
Kim Kardashian West attends the 2019 Met Gala. Doug Peters/STAR MAX/IPx/AP
The nude minidress was covered in clear beads, which were meant to resemble water droplets. She completed the look with see-through Yeezy heels, and a wet-look hairstyle.
Constance Wu dazzled in a see-through gown for the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” event.
Constance Wu Met Gala 2019
Constance Wu attends the 2019 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
The gray fabric of her dress was completely sheer, and covered in white, black, and silver beading.
Hailey Bieber walked the Met Gala carpet in a light-pink dress.
Hailey bieber
Hailey Bieber attends the 2019 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
The design was backless, and extremely daring.
Priyanka Chopra’s 2018 dress had both a thigh-high slit and sheer bodice.
Priyanka chopra nick jonas met gala 3
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2019 Met Gala. Getty/John Shearer
The high neckline of the Dior haute couture dress contrasted with the sheer paneling on the rest of the bodice.

The dress flowed into a feathered, multicolored skirt that matched a cape attached to Chopra’s back. A thigh-high slit on one side exposed Chopra’s leg, which she covered with a bedazzled, sheer stocking.

Jennifer Lopez brought some sparkle to the 2019 Met Gala in a Versace gown.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the 2019 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Her dress featured both a plunging neckline, and thigh-high slit.
Emily Ratajkowski wore one of the most daring dresses of the night.
Emily ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski at the 2019 Met Gala. John Shearer/Getty Images
The model’s halter-style gown was inspired by Cher, and designed by Peter Dundas.
Stella Maxwell opted for a sheer design that was covered in sparkling stars.
Stella maxwell met gala 2019
Stella Maxwell at the 2019 Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Her bold gown was designed by Moschino.
Bella Hadid added a twist to her elegant look with dramatic cutouts.
Bella hadid met gala 2019
Bella Hadid at the 2019 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
The star’s black Moschino dress had dramatic, hip-exposing cutouts trimmed with silver embellishments, which also framed the gown’s plunging neckline. She wore matching gloves with the look.
Amanda Krause,Samantha Grindell