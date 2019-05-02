35 of the most daring looks celebrities have ever worn to the Met Gala

In 1974, Cher wore a sparkling sheer dress with feathers on the sleeves. Cher attends the Met Gala with Paulette Betts in 1974. Ron Galella/Getty Images The look became one of the most iconic ensembles worn by Cher throughout her career. The theme of the night was “Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design.”

Eleven years later in 1985, Cher turned heads once again with another “naked” style. Cher enters the Met Gala in 1985 with designer Bob Mackie. Rose Hartman/Getty Images The musician wore a long-sleeved high-neck gown designed by Bob Mackie for the “Costumes of Royal India” event. It featured a fishnet top with gold and silver detailing, as well as a wrapped black skirt.

Donatella Versace’s gown for the “Rock Style” 1999 Met Gala might look familiar to fans of Jennifer Lopez. Donatella Versace at the 1999 Met Gala. Mari Sarai / Contributor / Getty Images The green, printed dress dipped all the way to Versace’s waist before flowing out from a sky-high center slit. Lopez famously wore the dress to the 2000 Grammys, but the designer originated the look.

Salma Hayek donned a long black dress with daring details in 1997. Salma Hayek poses at the Met Gala in 1997. Mitchell Gerber/Getty Images As the event was themed “Gianni Versace,” Hayek fittingly wore a single-strap black gown from the designer. It featured a high slit on its skirt, and a cutout on the side of the bodice.

Noted art gallery owner Valerie Monroe Shakespeare wore a dress with an entirely sheer top to the 1997 event. Valerie Monroe Shakespeare at the 1997 Met Gala. Ron Galella / Contributor / Getty Images The top of the dress was made of sheer, black material before flowing into a straight skirt. Shakespeare wore a white jacket with the ensemble.

Nicole Kidman turned heads in a sparkly, sheer dress at the “Goddess: The Classical Mode” Met Gala in 2003. Nicole Kidman at the 2003 Met Gala. Mark Mainz/Getty Images The nude Gucci dress had a sheer panel of fabric adorned with sparkly embellishments that went across Kidman’s chest. The rest of the one-sleeve dress was entirely covered in sparkles.

Victoria Beckham also wore a see-through dress to the 2003 Met Gala. Stefano Gabbana, Victoria Beckham, and Domenico Dolce at the 2003 Met Gala. Mark Mainz / Staff / Getty Images The Dolce & Gabbana minidress had sheer cutouts on the bodice alongside a fitted top and flowing skirt with multiple layers of fabric.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler embraced cutouts at the 2003 Met Gala. Jamie-Lynn Sigler at the 2003 Met Gala. Mark Mainz / Staff / Getty Images The neckline of Sigler’s halter-style white gown dipped to her navel, with criss-cross stitches tying the two sides of the dress together. A thigh-high slit completed the look.

For “The Model As Muse” Met Gala in 2009, Kate Moss wore a shining silver gown. Kate Moss walks up the Met Gala stairs in 2009. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images From the front, Moss’ ensemble looked like a simple minidress with a draped piece of fabric over one arm. But from the back, the dress appeared to be much more daring, with a low back and ruched skirt.

Lindsay Lohan’s dress for the 2007 “Poiret: King of Fashion” gala had a sheer bodice. Lindsay Lohan at the 2007 Met Gala. Patrick McMullan / Contributor / Getty Images The black gown had a full skirt and cinched, dropped waist. But the fabric on the chest was what made the dress daring, as it was made of sheer fabric and had a cutout in the center.

In 2011, Rihanna attended her third Met Gala wearing a sheer black gown with a floral print. Rihanna attends the ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ Met Gala in 2011. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images The Stella McCartney dress had a single sleeve, and a long train. Rihanna accessorized the look with strappy heels and dangling earrings, and styled her hair in a long red braid.

Christina Ricci picked a gothic dress in 2011. Christina Ricci at the ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ in May 2011. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment The high-neck, mermaid-style dress was made of black and sheer fabric that hugged Ricci’s figure. The design created a spider web-like effect.

Marc Jacobs took an interesting approach to his 2012 Met Gala dress. Marc Jacobs attends the 2012 Met Gala. Lars Niki/Getty Images For the “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations” event, the fashion designer donned a black-lace dress that was styled like a button-up shirt. He paired the ensemble with white shorts, tall socks, and shoes with diamond belt buckles.

Jennifer Lopez chose a bold animal-print look in 2013. Jennifer Lopez poses at the ‘Punk: Chaos to Couture’ Met Gala in 2013. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Her slim-fitting dress was made from sheer fabric, and had a circular cutout on the back. Lopez wore the ensemble to the “Punk: Chaos to Couture” Met Gala.

Also at the 2013 “Punk: Chaos to Couture” event, Anne Hathaway put her own twist on the sheer-dress trend. Anne Hathaway heads into the 2013 Met Gala. Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Hathaway’s dress was see-through, and featured two triangle-shaped cutouts on the sides of the bodice. The gown also included a striped print, long sleeves, and feathered embellishments.

Miley Cyrus’ sleek look left little to the imagination in 2013. Miley Cyrus at the 2013 Met Gala. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Cyrus wore a long-sleeved, floor-length Marc Jacobs gown. The dress’ black netting sat atop a nude slip, making it look like Cyrus’ skin.

In 2014, Chrissy Teigen arrived wearing a backless gown with a ruffled neckline. Chrissy Teigen attends the 2014 Met Gala. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Her skin-baring gown was custom made by Ralph Lauren , and featured tons of Swarovski crystals.

Beyoncé wore one of her most showstopping Met Gala looks in 2015. Beyoncé shows off her sparkling gown at the 2015 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP The multi-hyphenate star donned a sheer, long-sleeved “naked” dress, which was embellished in pastel-colored jewels. She wore the look for the “China: Through the Looking Glass”-themed Met Gala.

That same year, Jennifer Lopez rocked a sheer gown with red jewels. Jennifer Lopez walks the Met Gala red carpet in 2015. Taylor Hill/Getty Images Her gown was designed by Versace, and had a short train that blended into the red carpet.

In 2016, Rita Ora took a daring approach to feathers at the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” Met Gala. Rita Ora poses at the 2016 Met Gala. Karwai Tang/Getty Images The singer attended the event wearing a silver Vera Wang ensemble, which was created almost entirely out of feathers. It also featured five cutouts near her thighs, waist, and chest.

Nicki Minaj wore a bold dress covered in buckles to the same event. Nicki Minaj showcases her style at the 2016 Met Gala. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Her dress was also sheer, adding an audacious element to her already eye-catching look. Minaj’s gown was designed by Jeremy Scott, who walked the red carpet alongside her.

Emily Ratajkowski opted for a low-back gown in 2016. Emily Ratajkowski walks the red carpet at the 2016 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images The black-and-white ensemble was designed by Prabal Gurung, and perfectly matched the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme.

For the 2017 “Comme des Garçons’s Rei Kawakubo” Met Gala, Kendall Jenner wore a black “naked” dress. Kendall Jenner wears La Perla at the 2017 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Her draped gown appears to have been tied at the waist, with a long slit in the skirt and deep cutout across the bodice. Her look was designed by La Perla.

Rita Ora was wrapped in red ribbon at the same ball. Rita Ora wears an adventurous gown at the 2017 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Her bow-inspired gown was designed by Marchesa, and paired with a light hairstyle and minimal jewelry.

At the 2018 Met Gala, Lily Aldridge stunned in a white gown with rips and cutouts. Model Lily Aldridge attends the 2018 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images She paired the look with shocking red boots that doubled as leggings. The event was themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Zoë Kravitz also looked glamorous at the 2018 event. Zoe Kravitz attends the Met Gala in 2018. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Her black lace gown was designed by Saint Laurent. It featured a single long sleeve, and was tied together with two bows on the right side, creating an open design that was one of the most daring on the red carpet.

Cara Delevingne incorporated fishnets into her take on the “naked” trend. Cara Delevingne at the 2018 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard / Getty She perfectly matched the show’s theme with her medieval dress and matching crown.

At the 2019 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian West turned heads in a Thierry Mugler gown. Kim Kardashian West attends the 2019 Met Gala. Doug Peters/STAR MAX/IPx/AP The nude minidress was covered in clear beads, which were meant to resemble water droplets. She completed the look with see-through Yeezy heels, and a wet-look hairstyle.

Constance Wu dazzled in a see-through gown for the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” event. Constance Wu attends the 2019 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP The gray fabric of her dress was completely sheer, and covered in white, black, and silver beading.

Hailey Bieber walked the Met Gala carpet in a light-pink dress. Hailey Bieber attends the 2019 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP The design was backless, and extremely daring.

Priyanka Chopra’s 2018 dress had both a thigh-high slit and sheer bodice. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2019 Met Gala. Getty/John Shearer The high neckline of the Dior haute couture dress contrasted with the sheer paneling on the rest of the bodice. The dress flowed into a feathered, multicolored skirt that matched a cape attached to Chopra’s back. A thigh-high slit on one side exposed Chopra’s leg, which she covered with a bedazzled, sheer stocking.

Jennifer Lopez brought some sparkle to the 2019 Met Gala in a Versace gown. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the 2019 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Her dress featured both a plunging neckline, and thigh-high slit.

Emily Ratajkowski wore one of the most daring dresses of the night. Emily Ratajkowski at the 2019 Met Gala. John Shearer/Getty Images The model’s halter-style gown was inspired by Cher, and designed by Peter Dundas.

Stella Maxwell opted for a sheer design that was covered in sparkling stars. Stella Maxwell at the 2019 Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Her bold gown was designed by Moschino.