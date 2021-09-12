The most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

- The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York.
- From sheer jumpsuits to dramatic necklines, celebrities had fun with their red-carpet looks.
- Lil Nas X wore an all-purple look with a train, while Doja Cat wore a bustier with thigh-high socks.
Kacey Musgraves stepped onto the red carpet in an eye-catching purple dress and feather-filled hat from the Valentino fall 2021 collection.
She paired the oversized hat and thigh-length cocktail dress with long red gloves and see-through heels.
Anitta also wore gloves with her velvet Miss Sohee gown.
The sheer slit in her dress dipped down to her stomach.
Doja Cat wore a draped bustier by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood with platform sandals and thigh-high socks.
Her sky-high red shoes laced up over her red socks, creating footwear that looked like boots at first glance.
Doja Cat also wore a string of large stones around her neck and matched her nails to the draped fabric on her bodice.
The Kid Laroi opted for a no-shirt look on the red carpet, and wore a massive cross in the center of his chest instead.
He paired his all-leather look with oversized sunglasses and black Converse sneakers.
Lil Nas X walked the red carpet in a head-to-toe purple Atelier Versace look.
Lil Nas X’s sparkly, off-the-shoulder top featured a flowing train. He paired the look with purple boots.
Bella Poarch donned a see-through jumpsuit with a long train on the red carpet.
Poarch also went with a monochrome look on the red carpet.
Her bustier-style top included a keyhole opening and exposed ribbing. The dramatic train flowed several feet behind her as well.
Jack Harlow went with a head-turning green leather suit for the occasion.
He paired the suit with black shoes and a black turtleneck under the jacket.
Tinashe’s leather outfit was made up of a black crop top and low-rise, lace-up pants.
Her tan pants had a crisscross lace-up feature running down the front of the legs from hip to ankle. And the zig-zag cut on her top kept things edgy.
She also wore black, pointed-toe pumps with sparkly ankle straps.