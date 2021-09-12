The most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Kacey Musgraves stepped onto the red carpet in an eye-catching purple dress and feather-filled hat from the Valentino fall 2021 collection. Kacey Musgraves in Valentino at the 2021 VMAs. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP She paired the oversized hat and thigh-length cocktail dress with long red gloves and see-through heels.

Anitta also wore gloves with her velvet Miss Sohee gown. Anitta in Miss Sohee at the 2021 VMAs. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP The sheer slit in her dress dipped down to her stomach.

Doja Cat wore a draped bustier by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood with platform sandals and thigh-high socks. Doja Cat in Vivienne Westwood at the 2021 VMAs. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Her sky-high red shoes laced up over her red socks, creating footwear that looked like boots at first glance. Doja Cat also wore a string of large stones around her neck and matched her nails to the draped fabric on her bodice.

The Kid Laroi opted for a no-shirt look on the red carpet, and wore a massive cross in the center of his chest instead. The Kid Laroi on the 2021 VMA red carpet. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP He paired his all-leather look with oversized sunglasses and black Converse sneakers.

Lil Nas X walked the red carpet in a head-to-toe purple Atelier Versace look. Lil Nas X in a monochrome look at the 2021 VMAs. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Lil Nas X’s sparkly, off-the-shoulder top featured a flowing train. He paired the look with purple boots.

Bella Poarch donned a see-through jumpsuit with a long train on the red carpet. Bella Poarch at the 2021 VMAs. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Poarch also went with a monochrome look on the red carpet. Her bustier-style top included a keyhole opening and exposed ribbing. The dramatic train flowed several feet behind her as well.

Jack Harlow went with a head-turning green leather suit for the occasion. Jack Harlow on the 2021 VMA red carpet. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP He paired the suit with black shoes and a black turtleneck under the jacket.