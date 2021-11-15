9 of the most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2021 MTV EMAs

Rita Ora chose a feathered, semi-sheer jumpsuit for her appearance at the event.

Designed by Jean Louis Sabaji, the singer’s jumpsuit was strapless with a see-through bodice covered in “black iridescent plumes.”

The latter were also used to create a long train, which extended behind Ora and was carried by her boyfriend Taika Waititi.

He complemented her look with a blue velvet suit and a black shirt underneath.