9 of the most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2021 MTV EMAs

Saweetie – who hosted the show – arrived in a black bra and underwear covered with a lace overlay.
Givenchy created her daring outfit, which also had a strap of black fur across one shoulder, and a long-sleeved top that was cropped above her chest.
For accessories, Saweetie wore black sandals, drop earrings, and a headband with black lace that shielded her face.
Winnie Harlow was also there in a bold, blue minidress.
David Koma designed the garment, which had thin straps, a feathered bodice, and an asymmetrical miniskirt lined with a diamond-encrusted swirl. The hemline also featured a small cutout.
The model wore sandals in the same blue shade, though she added an opaque sock on one foot. Her stylist was Jason Bolden.
Måneskin rocked metallic suits, see-through tops, heeled boots, and more.
Bassist Victoria De Angelis wore a metallic, blue-and-gold striped suit with a sheer black bra underneath, and singer Damiano David paired a see-through shirt tied at the waist with a studded pair of underwear.
Guitarist Thomas Raggi shined in a black-and-gold harlequin-patterned jumpsuit, and drummer Ethan Torchio’s look included a gold shirt with puffed sleeves and a tie down the front.
The Italian band’s outfits were custom-made for them by Gucci.
Kim Petras stood out in a tartan-patterned dress with daring slits.
Her yellow-and-black gown had a hood, a scooped neckline, and a floor-length skirt made from panels of the same fabric. The latter piece was held together with leather straps, creating waist-high slits on each side.
Petras completed the outfit with black boots and a cropped leather jacket.
English musician Griff looked like a princess in a pastel dress crafted from lace.
On the red carpet, Griff said her yellow-and-purple look was created for her by a student designer. She paired it with tan sneakers, layered necklaces, and pearl accessories.
During the show, Saweetie changed her outfit more than 10 times.
One of her looks was a peach-colored minidress, which was strapless with a huge fluffy train attached to her back. She had to stand atop a box to showcase the entire garment.
The outfit also included a matching headpiece made from the same fabric.