The most daring outfits celebrities have worn to the 2021 Venice Film Festival

Adriana Lima attended the premiere of “Madres Paralelas” in a red Etro gown. Adriana Lima attended the premiere of ‘Madres Paralelas.’ Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images The Brazilian supermodel’s sparkly dress featured a low-cut neckline, cutouts along the side and torso, and a thigh-high slit running up the middle.

The supermodel attended the premiere of “Dune” in another daring Etro dress. Adriana Lima attended the premiere of ‘Dune.’ Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Lima was glowing in a gold dress embroidered with glass beads and crystals throughout. It also had a low back and a cutout silhouette along her torso.

Cynthia Erivo showed off her massive leg tattoo in a dress that had a daring thigh-high slit. Cynthia Erivo attended the premiere of ‘Madres Paralelas.’ Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Erivo arrived at the premiere of “Madres Paralelas” wearing a low-cut Atelier Versace dress, which she paired with silver jewelry and platform heels.

Mariacarla Boscono also attended the premiere of “Madres Paralelas” in a daring outfit. Mariacarla Boscono attended the premiere of ‘Madres Paralelas.’ Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images The Italian model and actress wore a wine-colored Jean Paul Gaultier gown that had thigh-high slits on both legs. She accessorized the dress with an emerald necklace and ring from Cartier.

Spanish actress Milena Smit wore a black-and-white dress that had an open slit running down the length of it. Milena Smit attended the premiere of ‘Madres Paralelas.’ Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Smit attended the premiere of “Madres Paralelas” in a sequined Balmain gown.

Zoe Saldana attended the premiere of “The Hand of God” in a sequined Dolce & Gabbana gown. Zoe Saldana attended the premiere of ‘The Hand of God.’ Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Saldana paired the dress with black heels and minimal jewelry.

For the premiere of “The Power of the Dog,” Kirsten Dunst wore a dress with floral details and a sheer skirt. Kirsten Dunst attended the premiere of ‘The Power of the Dog.’ Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Dunst wore an Armani Privé gown and chandelier earrings.

Dakota Johnson turned to Gucci when it came to time to wear something for the premiere of “The Lost Daughter.” Dakota Johnson attended the premiere of ‘The Lost Daughter.’ Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore a stunning gown with a sheer skirt and jeweled detailing.

For her first look at the multiday event, Zendaya wore a white Valentino dress with an oversized black blazer. Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival ahead of the premiere of ‘Dune.’ Barcroft Media/Getty Images Law Roach styled the actress in a chic dress that had a deep neckline, thigh-high slit, and an oversized pink bow.

Zendaya arrived at the premiere of “Dune” in a custom Balmain design. Zendaya attended the premiere of the movie ‘Dune.’ John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images She paired her leather gown with a 93-carat emerald serpentine necklace from Bulgari, a matching ring, diamond studs, and Louboutin heels.

Kate Hudson wore a black Mônot dress with cutouts to the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala. Kate Hudson attended the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala. John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images Sophie Lopez styled the actress in clear sandals and a diamond bracelet.

Hailee Steinfeld attended the premiere of the movie “Competencia Oficial” in a black dress that was full of daring details. Hailee Steinfeld attended the premiere of the movie ‘Competencia Oficial.’ Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Steinfeld wore a sultry Armani Privé gown that had a thigh-high slit down the middle and small cutouts going down the plunging neckline.

Spanish actress Ester Exposito wore a lime-green dress to the premiere of “Competencia Oficial.” Ester Exposito attended the premiere of ‘Competencia Oficial.’ Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images Exposito paired the Atelier Versace dress with a statement diamond bracelet and matching ring.