The most daring looks couples have worn on the Met Gala red carpet over the years

- Celebrities always take fashion risks on the Met Gala red carpet.
- Every now and then, celebrity couples come together to show off their most daring looks.
- Here’s a look at couples who’ve pushed the fashion boundaries at the Met Gala over the years.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik made their red-carpet debut at the 2016 Met Gala in coordinating looks designed by Tommy Hilfiger.
Malik’s sleek suit with metal arms matched the metallic bodysuit and details of Hadid’s dress, which also featured a sheer skirt.
Kim Kardashian’s Balmain gown with a thigh-high slit was risqué, but it’s Kanye West’s casual jeans that really stood out at the 2016 Met Gala.
West sported jeans and a T-shirt for one of the most dressed-down looks at the Met Gala. To coordinate with his soon-to-be ex-wife, he also wore a crystal-encrusted denim jacket.
2 Chainz wore a colorful tuxedo with a matching headscarf, while his wife, Kesha Ward, wore a stunning Versace dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.
At the 2018 Met Gala, 2 Chainz ditched the classic black tuxedo for a Versace suit that had the letters of the brand all over the jacket.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter embraced the “camp” theme at the 2019 Met Gala.
Cumberbatch took a risk by attending the gala in a white three-piece Labassa Wolfe suit, complete with a matching fedora, tasseled cane, and embellished velvet loafers.
His wife looked stunning in a billowing lilac bespoke Roksanda dress that perfectly complemented his white look.
In 2019, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union wore matching ensembles covered in embellishments.
Union looked chic in a custom Dundas look that was designed with a thigh-high slit, a plunging neckline, cutouts on the sides, and a matching swim cap.
Wade complemented his wife by wearing a custom, hooded Dundas harness and an embroidered suit by Adrien Sauvage.
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre wore colorful outfits for their first red-carpet appearance as newlyweds in 2019.
Elba and Dhowre were one of the best-dressed couples of the night in their Versace looks. Elba added a pop of color with the pattern on his jacket, and Dhowre wore a pink wig to match her rose-gold gown.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went for a 1920s vibe when they attended the 2019 event.
Lopez was the epitome of glamour in a plunging silver Versace dress. She accessorized with a 129.48-carat purple sapphire and diamond necklace by Harry Winston, according to E! News.
Rodriguez wore a lilac jacket that matched Lopez’s eye shadow and necklace. He also wore an 18-carat white gold watch from Harry Winston and diamond shirt studs.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas made their red-carpet debut as newlyweds at the 2019 gala in matching outfits.
The couple arrived in coordinating Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière looks. Turner wore a sparkly geometric-print jumpsuit while Jonas skipped the traditional white shirt and black jacket combination for a colorful patterned turtleneck with black pants instead.
Kanye West let Kim Kardashian shine in her skin-tight latex dress while he wore an all-black look at the 2019 Met Gala.
West embraced a casual look for the gala, while Kardashian went all out in a custom Thierry Mugler dress covered in hanging beads.
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse embraced the 2019 “camp” theme in whimsical looks.
Reinhart went for a bold off-the-shoulder Salvatore Ferragamo romper with a dramatic train and huge sleeves, which she accessorized with purple flowers in her hair.
Sprouse kept it more neutral in a red vest, pants, and a nude top covered in embroidered flowers.
In 2019, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a Dior haute couture dress with a cage-like corset and multicolored feathers at the hem while Nick Jonas coordinated in an all-white look with silver details.
Jonas matched his wife’s silver look by accessorizing with metallic shoes and Chopard jewelry, including a necklace, ring, and a watch.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott looked stunning in contrasting looks at the 2019 Met Gala.
Jenner wore a mermaid Versace gown with a feathered purple train and removable oversized sleeves. Scott, on the other hand, wore a gray top, pants, leather gloves, and a black harness.