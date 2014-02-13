GoPro Video Shows Russian Daredevils Climbing The World's Second Tallest Building Without Equipment

Teens in Eastern Europe have been making headlines recently for their death-defying (and vertigo-inducing) videos and pictures.
This one, by two Russian daredevils named Vitaliy Raskalov and Vadim Makhorov, might be the scariest yet.
Posted on Reddit by user Vintage_Milk (and first found via Daily Picks and Flicks), the video shows the teens climbing the second tallest building in the world: the Shanghai Tower in China, which is still under construction and will stand at over 2,000 feet tall.
The truly dizzying heights start around the 3-minute mark, and then get terrifying at 4 minutes.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.