GoPro Video Shows Russian Daredevils Climbing The World's Second Tallest Building Without Equipment

Megan Willett
Teens climb shanghai tower vertigoYouTube

Teens in Eastern Europe have been making headlines recently for their death-defying (and vertigo-inducing) videos and pictures.

This one, by two Russian daredevils named Vitaliy Raskalov and Vadim Makhorov, might be the scariest yet.

Posted on Reddit by user Vintage_Milk (and first found via Daily Picks and Flicks), the video shows the teens climbing the second tallest building in the world: the Shanghai Tower in China, which is still under construction and will stand at over 2,000 feet tall.

The truly dizzying heights start around the 3-minute mark, and then get terrifying at 4 minutes.

