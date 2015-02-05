The first trailer for Netflix's 'Daredevil' show is here and it looks really good

Netflix has released the first full trailer for its upcoming “Daredevil” show via IGN, and it looks pretty good.

The series follows blind lawyer Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) who becomes the crime-fighting superhero.

“True Blood” star Deborah Ann Woll, Rosario Dawson, and Vincent D’Onofrio also star.

The series will be one of four upcoming Marvel series to hit Netflix.

We were able to get a preview of the series back at New York Comic Con, and liked the many teases we saw of the show there as well.

13 one-hour episodes of the series will premiere on Netflix April 10 at 12:01 a.m.

