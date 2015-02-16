This video of teenagers dangling at the top of a Hong Kong skyscraper to take a selfie is beyond intense

​

This dramatic video captures a group of daredevil photographers taking selfies on top of a Hong Kong skyscraper.

Captured using a specially adapted selfie stick, the sweat-inducing images show the lengths some people will go to for the most extreme self portrait.

Pictured at heights over 360 metres in the air, the nerve-shredding photographs show the group of photographers dangling by one hand and even tip-toeing across tiny ledges.

Seemingly unfazed by the dazzling heights, the barmy bunch ventured around the city of Hong Kong in search of any building that caught their eye.

Despite the fact that one slip would result in the certain death, the fearless friends were determined to capture the sprawling urban landscape as never seen before. Although strict security measures are in place in most of the buildings, the crazy climbers managed to evade capture by simply giving the guards a taster of their stunning images.

Taken by Russian photographer, Alexander Remnov, 19, the intrepid teenager has now added the towering harbour to a list of international cities that he has already had the pleasure of climbing.

Alexander said: “There was one dangerous moment when we tried to get the top of The Centre tower, it became to crowded at the top and there wasn’t enough room for three of us so we decided to go back down. We were lucky not to meet any police, but we did have some discussions with guards.

“Once we explained our mission to them and then showed them our cameras, they simply smiled and let us free. Hong Kong is one of the best places I have visited but I think I would need more than a month to visit all the best view points.

“We don’t know what city we will visit next but we’re certain it’s going to be a city with skyscrapers!”

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Carter News and Associated Press.

