'Daredevil' star Charlie Cox breaks down the season-2 fight scene everyone's talking about

“Daredevil” made a splash during its first season with an intense, crowdpleasing fight scene. And season two is no different.

Highly regarded for its precise choreography, uniquely realistic street-brawling style, and for being filmed in one take, the first season’s battle set the bar high. But season two’s fight, which arrives at the end of episode three, definitely lives up to expectations.

“When I read it in the script, I remember thinking, ‘That’s a bold move, man,'” “Daredevil” star Charlie Cox recently told Business Insider.

While the new fight isn’t shot in one take like season one’s fight, it definitely ups the ante. It also takes place in a hallway-like setting. Just before, Daredevil survived a confrontation with Frank Castle aka Punisher (Jon Bernthal), and then he has to fight his way down a stairwell as an angry and murderous biker gang descends on him.

“They ramped it up a little bit, so that it felt like it was more of an homage than something you would compare season one’s fight to,” Cox said. “I think it’s great. It was great fun to shoot and was a hell of a couple of days, but it’s really fun, and it’s different.”

Directed by Marc Jobst, the three-minute fight shines a spotlight on “Daredevil’s” realistic choreography, complete with breaks for the hero to catch his breath.

“That’s what it feels like,” Cox, 33, explained. “If you were to get into fights that lasted that long, you would be dying. You would be so out of breath. You wouldn’t be able to get the air in quick enough. I just think that’s such a smart piece of choreography, because I think other people might worry that it takes the tension out, and you’d lose the drama. But I think the audience feels more riveted, because it feels truer to life, more like what’s it like when you fight someone.”

Watch season two’s most talked-about fight scene below:

