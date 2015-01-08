We'll Be Getting Netflix's 'Daredevil' Show Sooner Than Expected

Netflix Charlie Cox plays Matt Murdock / Daredevil in the Netflix series.

Netflix’s first Marvel series “Daredevil” will be streaming sooner than expected.

The streaming site announced all 13 one-hour episodes of the series will premiere April 10, 2015 at 12:01 a.m.

The series will star Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, the lawyer who eventually becomes the crime-fighting superhero.

Deborah Ann Woll (“True Blood”), Rosario Dawson, and Vincent D’Onofrio also star.

“Daredevil” is one of several Marvel shows set to premiere on Netflix which will ultimately lead up to a miniseries on the Defenders comic series.

The “Daredevil” announcement was part of a larger release in which the streaming service announced the premiere dates for several upcoming new series including Tina Fey’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and Kyle Chandler-starring “Bloodline.”

Marvel and Netflix also released a new poster for the series showing off the familiar “Daredevil” logo. Check it out below.

