Netflix's new 'Daredevil' show looks way better than Ben Affleck's version of the superhero

Graham Flanagan

Netflix released an extended trailer for its forthcoming series based on the popular Marvel comic book character Daredevil. The series stars Charlie Cox as the titular hero, a blind man who uses his highly-heightened remaining senses to fight crime on the gritty streets of New York.

Cox is best-known for supporting roles in movies like “The Theory of Everything” and TV-series like “Boardwalk Empire” and “Downton Abbey.”

This isn’t the first attempt at a live-action adaptation of “Daredevil.” Some may remember the 2003 version starring Ben Affleck. Although that movie was critically-panned, it grossed more than $US180 million at the global box office, and inspired a cinematic spin-off, “Elektra,” which didn’t fare as well.

“Daredevil” premieres on Netflix on April 10.

