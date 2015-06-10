'The Walking Dead' actor cast in season 2 of 'Daredevil' as one of Marvel's darkest antiheroes

Matthew Welch/AMC Have you missed Jon Bernthal from ‘The Walking Dead’?

Another Marvel hero is about to join the Netflix-verse: The company has announced Jon Bernthal of “The Walking Dead” will play Frank Castle, better known as The Punisher, in season two of “Daredevil.”

In the comics, Castle — who has been previously portrayed by both Tom Jane and Ray Stevenson in “The Punisher” and “Punisher: War Zone,” respectively — is a special forces vet who loses his family to violence brought about by organised crime. Believing the law doesn’t significantly punish criminals, he begins a one-man war on crime, executing his targets so they can never hurt anyone again.

The Punisher is a great fit for the darker, more violent tone of Netflix’s “Daredevil,” and a good foil for the series’ version of Matt Murdock, who had a pretty…flexible approach to how much he was willing to hurt criminals. Introducing Castle into the hero’s orbit will likely force him to further develop his ideals and cement his place as a street-level hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This means we’ll likely see a brutal showdown between the two characters, since Daredevil, while operating outside of the law, very much believes in it, and is certainly against killing. We don’t know much about the plot of “Daredevil” season two, but if there’s a Big Bad involved, then this also sets the stage for one of the greatest of action-movie tropes: The uneasy team-up.

Pretty exciting stuff.

Season 2 of “Daredevil” will arrive on Netflix in 2016.

