'Daredevil' is the top-rated show on Netflix, and these highlights show why

Marvel’s “Daredevil” is the top-rated show on Netflix Instant!

At 4.6 out of 5 stars, it is a tenth of a point higher than “House of Cards,” “Breaking Bad,” and “Sherlock” (tied only with “Alive Inside,” a documentary about Alzheimer’s).

If it’s not getting more buzz, that’s because it’s a superhero show, and some people think those are for kids. What’s more, it’s not blowing up box offices like “The Avengers”; it’s only on Netflix, and anyway the California company doesn’t release ratings.

In fact “Daredevil” is a masterpiece, and it’s got a wide appeal.

Created by Drew Goddard, the 13-episode series tells the story of a blind lawyer who fights crime as a vigilante in Hell’s Kitchen. Don’t let the pulp plot intimidate you: Goddard, who has worked with “Avengers” mastermind Joss Whedon on projects dating back to “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” knows how to keep it real.

Every episode I’ve watched so far is a work of art: beautiful production, tight plotting, sharp dialogue, good acting.

The latest — Ep. 5 “World On Fire” — was my favourite yet. Keep reading to see screenshotted highlights from the episode, which you should be able to appreciate even if you haven’t seen the show. There are some spoilers but nothing major.

