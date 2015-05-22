'Daredevil' is rated higher than 'House of Cards,' and it's getting amazing reviews on Netflix

The new “Daredevil” show has a stunning 4.6 rating on Netflix — that’s a tenth of a point higher than “House of Cards.” Everyone I know loves it, including me, and I’m only on episode 6. If you’re still not convinced, though, check out the top-rated member reviews.

2,691 out of 2,693 members found this five-star review helpful:

Better than I ever in a million years could have even imagined this was going to turn out. As a long time Daredevil fan I am in tears after the first episode. They did it, they brought him to life; for real this time.

1,608 out of 1,610 members found this five-star review helpful:

What a fantastic job Marvel has done in recreating Daredevil for the small screen. The cinematography and fight choreography are unparalleled to other Marvel properties that have come to television thus far. With this first episode of Daredevil, Marvel has clearly foreshadowed what to expect from the future of its Defenders line-up. Murdock’s swift punches, silent movements, and constant awareness of his environment showcases the physical brutality of the “powerless” Daredevil. Further, the quality of the storytelling draws this viewer in beyond the action scenes. Charlie Cox’s charisma and banter with Foggy Nelson contrasted against the serious tones underlying Kingpin’s diverse mob network delivers a stellar crime drama with heartfelt humour. An excellent start to Marvel’s expansion into the Defenders mythos and the NF community.

926 out of 927 members found this five-star review helpful:

I’m 51. Believe it or not, I used to be a 10 year old boy. When I got my allowance, I’d buy comics. They were 20 cents then. Now, I work, I sleep, I get up and do it again. Not a lot of fun really. But, for the past few days, I’ve had a ton a fun. I laughed, cried, cheered, cursed, I even jumped out of my chair once. Yeah. For the past few days…I was 10 again.

NOW WATCH: 70 people were injured while filming this movie with 100 untamed lions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.