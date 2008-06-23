Darden Restaurants (DRI) Still A Buy, Even Though Consumers Aren't Eating At Restaurants Anymore

Consensus is that Americans can’t afford to eat out anymore. Oppenheimer thinks those concerns are overblown. America WILL eat out at Red Lobster and Olive Garden, Oppenheimer says, along with other chains owned by Darden (DRI):



stock is cheap

commodity cost concerns are overblown

government tax rebate checks will give the restaurant stocks a boost

Darden may be a cheap stock, but tax rebate catalyst seems late. Haven’t investors already incorporated that boost?

Oppenheimer maintains OUTPERFORM on Darden Restaurants (DRI).

