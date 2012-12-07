Darden Kills Plans To Bump Full-Time Workers Down To Part-Time, Despite Obamacare

Photo: By Matt McGee on Flickr

Darden Restaurants CEO Clarence Otis cited Obamacare as a reason for the company’s struggles, and earlier this fall, it tested plans to bump some of its full-time workers down to part-time.But Darden isn’t going to go through with it.



Darden, the parent company of Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and Red Lobster, has around 185,000 employees, and 75 per cent of them are part-timers.

What influenced the decision?

Internal surveys showed that both employee and customer satisfaction declined at the restaurants that were being tested, the AP reported. Darden said that its restaurants perform better when full-timers are involved.

Darden hedged though, saying that there could be changes after the first year of the new regulations, depending on the numbers.

For now, it looks like Darden’s full-time folks will be keeping their hours.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.