Former Patriots player says Tom Brady paid practice squad players who intercepted him

Tom Brady apparently has respect for any opponent who gets the best of him.

Following a report that Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was trash-talking practice squad players who picked him off, saying things like “Enjoy your practice squad paycheck, enjoy your practice squad trophy,” former Patriots player Donte Stallworth said Tom Brady was quite the opposite in practice.

Stallworth said Brady would actually reward players who picked him off:

Brady actually paid practice squad and look team guys if they picked him off in practice. http://t.co/7c4cDcI1ol — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) October 6, 2015

Stallworth never clarified what Brady would pay players who intercepted him, though he did later joke, “But comparing Tannehill to Brady is like comparing a rowboat to a battleship.”

This isn’t the first time Brady has been praised for his competitive, but fair nature. Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett said that when Brady gets sacked or tackled, he gets up and says “Good hit” to the defensive player.

Stallworth played with the Patriots for two different stints, but never played on the practice squad, so he wouldn’t have been rewarded for topping Brady in practice.

