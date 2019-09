Danny Trejo’s Vengeance: Woz With A Coz is a new game headed to iOS devices around November 22, reports CNET. It just sounds too cool.



Here’s the gist: Steve Wozniak’s wife has been kidnapped. You play as the duo of Wozniak and tough-guy actor Danny Trejo to rescue her.

No word on pricing yet, but this game sounds too weird to ignore.

