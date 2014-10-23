WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Here's What The Star Of 'The Adventures Of Pete & Pete' Is Doing Today

Danny Tamberelli ruled kids television in the 1990s. He’s well known as Little Pete on Nickelodeon’s “The Adventures of Pete & Pete” and was a cast member in “All That,” “Figure It Out” and Disney’s “The Mighty Ducks”.

After his career at Nickelodeon, he attended Hampshire College in Massachusetts. He now performs with his band Jounce where he sings and plays bass. He produces sketch comedy with Man Boobs Comedy, and you can listen to him on his podcast The Adventures of Danny & Mike (with Pete & Pete co-star Mike Maronna aka Big Pete).

Produced by Sam Rega

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.