Danny Pang Probably Committed Suicide

Early reports out of the coroner’s office suggested there was no foul play in the death of fraudulent financier Danny Pang. However this wasn’t a death from natural causes. Most likely he killed himself:



WSJ: Financier Danny Pang, who died last weekend while battling allegations of a massive fraud, had barbiturates and THC, the active ingredient of marijuana, in his system when he was brought into a local hospital, according to a person close to the investigation.

An official at the coroner’s office at the Orange County, Calif., Sheriff’s Department said any such preliminary reports would be irrelevant, and said it would take at least two months for toxicology reports to determine the cause of death. The coroner has said there were no signs of foul play.

Newport Beach police believe the most likely explanation is that Mr. Pang, 42 years old, committed suicide, according to people close to the matter, but they are awaiting the coroner’s report for a definitive conclusion. Crime-scene investigators removed several small bags of evidence from the Pang household on the afternoon he was taken ill, a neighbour said.

