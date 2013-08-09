Restaurant Mogul Danny Meyer's Barbecue Joint Is Devising A New Menu For Delta

Restaurateur Danny Meyer is taking his food to the skies: The force behind Gramercy Tavern and Shake Shack is partnering with Delta Air Lines to provide food on certain trans-Atlantic flights.

Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group announced today that it will create “BusinessElite Express Meals” for Delta’s three daily flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and London-Heathrow.

The menu will be devised by chef Kenny Callaghan and Chef de Cuisine Jeffrey Held of Meyer’s Blue Smoke barbecue restaurant, though there’s no word yet on whether barbecue will be featured.

Blue Smoke is known for its “low and slow” barbecue cooked over hickory and apple woods. The Gramercy restaurant serves up brisket, ribs, and pulled pork, which would make for delicious — if messy — in-flight fare.

The new menu, as well as a specialty cocktail, will officially debut in February of next year.

This is also not the first time Delta has expanded its culinary team to evolve its in-flight food. The airline currently has specially catered menus for flights to Latin America, Mexico City, between New York-JFK and select California cities, as well as on West Coast flights to Japan.

