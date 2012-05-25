Here's What Shake Shack's Danny Meyer Would Do If You Forced Him To Eat At A Fast Food Joint

Photo: Gabi Porter for Zagat

The Real Deal has a great Q&A this week with Danny Meyer, the force behind some of New York’s finest restaurants—Gramercy Tavern, Union Square Cafe—and the only place in town where people will wait an hour in line for a burger, Shake Shack.In it he talks about how he got into the restaurant business and why he lives in Gramercy, near most of his restaurants. But perhaps his most revealing answer was the one he gave to the question “If you had to eat at Burger King, McDonald’s or Wendy’s, which would you choose?”



Here’s what Meyer had to say:

I wouldn’t. I would just wait until the next meal. If someone said, “You’ve got to eat your next two meals at American fast-food restaurants,” I would do one meal at Chipotle and one meal at Popeyes fried chicken.

Really, Popeyes? Sounds like the Shake Shack king isn’t actually much of a burger man at all.

