Insane Video Shows A Pro Biker Pulling Stunts On A Ridge In Scotland

Professional street trials bike rider Danny MacAskill just released a video of his exploits on a mountain bike in Scotland, and it’s nothing short of incredible.

The new film, called “The Ridge,” shows MacAskill returning to his home of the Isle of Skye in Scotland, where he heads up, and then eventually down, the treacherous landscape known as the Cuillin Ridgeline.

He loads up his bike in a rowboat to get there in the beginning of the video, which highlights the gorgeous scenery.

Once he gets ashore, he ditches the boat and heads out on his journey, easily negotiating obstacles like rocks, branches, and water. Produced by Cut Media, the film makes good use of multiple cameras, a GoPro camera MacAskill wears on his helmet, and drone footage.

MacAskill, 28, became an overnight phenomenon of sorts in 2009 after he posted a homemade clip of himself doing tricks on a bike in Edinburgh. At the time, he was an unknown bike mechanic, according to Outside Magazine.

Now he’s sponsored by Inspired Bicycles Ltd., and in 2013 the magazine referred to him as “the most famous stunt rider on the Internet.” They have got a point. Look at this:

He climbs up to the top of this ridge for an incredible shot above the clouds. Luckily, he doesn’t try going straight down the face of it.

Don’t try this one at home:

The entire video is worth watching. Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(h/t Outside Online)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.