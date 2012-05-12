WATCH: How A D.C. Cyclist Stole His Own Bike Back From A Thief

Bike theft is par for the course for urban cyclists, but because thieves typically try to sell their loot online, it’s becoming increasingly common for consumers to fight back.



Danny Lesh decided to take matters into his own hands when he discovered his $600 hybrid in an ad posted on Craigslist, NBC 4 reports.

Police said they wouldn’t be able to take action straight away – even tough Lesh had the seller’s contact information at the ready – so he arranged a meeting to “buy back” his own bike.

Check out the video below to see what happened next. Then follow these tips to keep your wheels out of crooks’ hands.



