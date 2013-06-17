Danny Green Broke Ray Allen's Record For 3-Pointers In An NBA Finals, And Allen's Reaction Was Perfect

Danny Green is still white-hot for the San Antonio Spurs.



Tonight in Game 5 he set the all-time record for 3-pointers made in an NBA Finals.

Amazingly, he did it in just over four and a half games.

The previous record was 22, held by current Miami heat player Ray Allen.

Allen’s reaction to Green’s historic three was epic.

Here’s the record-breaking shot:

Allen’s face afterward sums up how filthy Green is right now (via @cjzero):

