This Danny Green NBA Finals Shot Chart Is Insane

Tony Manfred

This is Danny Green’s shot chart on 3-pointers for the NBA Finals so far. Green means he’s shooting above average from those zones (via NBA.com):

danny green shot chart 2013 nba finals spurs

Green is 25-for-38 on 3-pointers in the Finals. That’s 65.7%.

The NBA average is ~36%, and the league leader in 3-pointers this year shot 46.1%.

In short, Green is on one of the most epic hot streaks in basketball history, and it’s happening at the exact right time. 

Things will probably get tougher for Green in Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7. Even Tony Parker is stunned that the Heat haven’t adjusted their defensive rotations to keep Green from getting open looks.

But as it stands right now, Green is just unconscious.

This chart is remarkably similar to one that someone made as a joke a few games ago:

Here are all 25 of his 3’s:

