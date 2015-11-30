The director of the new movie about Steve Jobs says its release strategy was 'arrogant'

Danny Boyle, the British director of the new movie about Steve Jobs, has described the movie’s release in the US as “arrogant” after it bombed at the box office.

“We were arrogant to release it very wide, very quickly,” Boyle said on Friday at a fundraising event for Shuffle Festival that was held in Second Home, the East London office space.

“Steve Jobs” has struggled in US cinemas. Projections for the film’s opening weekend were between $15 million (£9.9 million) and $19 million (£12.5 million). But it managed to bring in just $7.3 million (£4.8 million).

The movie was reportedly dropped from over 2,000 cinemas earlier this month due to poor box office takings.

Boyle explained that he had hoped fans of Apple and the company’s product launches would have flocked to see the movie.

The filmmaker faced opposition from Jobs’ family, including his wife Laurene Powell Jobs. They actively lobbied studios to try to stop them making the movie. However, Boyle explained to the audience at Second Home that Jobs’ first daughter, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, worked with screenwriter Aaron Sorkin for the film.

