New England Patriots Player Promises To Donate $100 For Every Catch To Marathon Relief Fund

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola vowed to donate money to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing.



He said on Twitter that he will donate $100 for every catch and $200 for every drop in the 2013 season.

This will be Amendola’s first season with the team. He was brought in to replace Wes Welker, who was always among the lead leaders in catches.

So if you assume catches ~100 balls, his donation will be around $10,000.

The tweet:

I will DONATE $100 for EVERY pass I catch next season to whatever “Boston Marathon Relief Fund” there is. And $200 for any dropped pass. — Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) April 16, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.