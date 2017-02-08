Patriots receiver Danny Amendola wore a fan's 'Fire Goodell' hat at Patriots' Super Bowl parade

After their stunning Super Bowl LI win, the New England Patriots aren’t hiding their feelings for Roger Goodell.

On Monday, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia wore a shirt with Goodell as a clown, seemingly as a shot over Tom Brady’s four-game suspension for Deflategate.

On Tuesday, during the Patriots’ Super Bowl parade, wide receiver Danny Amendola was tossed a “Fire Goodell” hat by a fan and put it on.

Another look:

While this is not quite the same as wearing the hat to the parade, surely, the league can’t be happy with the Patriots taking so many shots at the commissioner.

Amendola took my Fire Goodell hat and started wearing it then tossed me his hat and his nip @stoolpresidente pic.twitter.com/13GltTKFWC

— Jaron May (@jaron_may) February 7, 2017

