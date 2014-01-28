John Stamos' 'Full House' Co-Stars Keep Him From His Lady In This Dannon Oikos Super Bowl Ad

John Stamos and a hot date are into some kinky snacking in Dannon’s Super Bowl commercial for its Oikos Greek yogurt, but his “Full House” co-stars Bob Saget and Dave Coulier step in to keep things from getting too steamy.

The commercial starts almost identically to last year’s, with Stamos flirting over a cup of yogurt. After his date licks some yogurt from his lips, Stamos “accidentally” spills some onto his lap (classic Jesse Katsopolis move).

That’s when Saget and Coulier arrive like a pair of overbearing mums ready to clean up his mess:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Young & Rubicam’s Barcelona branch, Vinizius, produced the commercial.

It gained over a million views on YouTube in just two days.

“The Spill” is going up against Chobani’s “Ransacked” ad in the Super Bowl’s Greek yogurt battle.

