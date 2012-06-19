Soccer Player Fined $125,000 For Wearing Wrong Brand Of Underwear

Nicklas Bendtner and his underpants.

Last week, Danish striker Nicklas Bendtner celebrated his goal against Portugal in the Euro 2012 tournament by pulling up his shirt and flashing his underwear.This morning, UEFA, soccer’s governing body, announced it would cost him €100,000 (a little over $125,000) and a one game suspension.



The problem? He was the latest offender in soccer’s long history with ambush marketing.

Bendtner’s green underwear was inscribed with a big “Paddy Power” logo across the waistband. Paddy Power is an Irish betting operation, a company no stranger to advertising controversies. (Earlier this year, it released an ad featuring an assassin shooting disruptive and unwanted betters at a horse racing track.)

The football association of Denmark required Bendtner to change his self-described “lucky” pants, while Paddy Power mocked the controversy on its blog.

Here’s video of the goal without the flashing:

