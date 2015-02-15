Danish police: Several injured after shooting at Copenhagen synagogue

At least one person has died and two police were wounded in a second shooting in Copenhagen. A gunman opened fire at a synagogue in the Danish city less than 24 hours after a shooting at a free-speech event.

Danish police said that it was too early to say whether the incidents are related. Danish television station TV2 said a large metro and train station nearby, Norreport, was being evacuated.

The news followed a shooting attack earlier Saturday on a cafe which hosted a debate on freedom of speech and was attended by Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who has been threatened with death for his cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad. One man died in that attack, and police said a suspect was still at large.

BREAKING PHOTO – DENMARK: Police on scene after Shots were fired at synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen (Sky News) pic.twitter.com/sizFJgOYnE

— Israel News Feed (@IsraelHatzolah) February 15, 2015

