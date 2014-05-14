The Danish Government Made An Election Ad Filled With Cartoon Sex And Violence

YouTube A scene from the ‘Voteman’ ad.

The Danish government removed a cartoon designed to get out the vote in the upcoming European Parliament election from YouTube Friday after complaints about its violent and sexual content.

“Many, whose views I deeply respect, found the EU Information Centre’s cartoon to be much more damaging and offensive than it was intended to be and felt it talked down to young people,” parliament chairman Mogens Lykketoft told the Copenhagen Post.

The ad featured a muscular, shirtless superhero named “Voteman” who brutally attacks people who do not intend to vote in the upcoming European Parliament election later this month. “Voteman” is initially depicted naked and in bed with five women.

“As a young man Voteman forgot to vote at a European parliament election. That taught him a painful lesson; no influence on climate regulations, agricultural subsidies, chemicals in toys,” a narrator says in the ad. “He decided he would dedicate his life making everybody vote. So, if you’re not going to vote, don’t try to run, don’t try to hide, because he will hunt you down.”

Watch the full “Voteman” video below via the Daily Dot.

