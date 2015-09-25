Danish chef Rene Redzepi is joining up with one of America's top universities to serve up smarter chefs

Rene Redzepi. Photo: Jason Loucas

One of the world’s top chefs, Rene Redzepi of Copenhagen’s Noma, is collaborating with America’s prestigious Yale University to develop a new leadership institute for chefs.

Redzepi’s non-profit organisation MAD (the Danish word for food), is working with the university to create the MAD Institute at Yale. Under the 2016 pilot program, 6 to 8 leading chefs will hold a week-long summit to debate global food issues. The program will be expanded in 2017 with double the number of people over a two-week period.

Redzepi, who is relocating Noma to Sydney, Australia, for 10 weeks early next year, said the goal of the institute was to “reinvent the leadership role of chefs in initiating new conversations on topics like kitchen culture, sustainability, inclusiveness, and respect.”

“Partnering with Yale is an opportunity to realize the potential we believe the chefs have to influence how we eat now and in the future,” he said.

“The educational program we’re creating will reflect the realities of our changing profession and a changing world, offering new ideas on how to overcome its obstacles as well as ways in which we can harness its potential.”

Dean of Yale College Jonathan Holloway said he hoped the program would inspire the chefs to bring about last change in tackling the socio-economic, environmental, and health challenges facing food systems around the world.

“Yale is excited to partner with MAD to inspire a new era of leadership in food,” he said.

The university has run a sustainable food program since 2001 and has two teaching farms on campus.

The institute will complement MAD’s annual two-day symposium in Copenhagen, where chefs, producers, academics, and activists convene to share knowledge and ideas.

