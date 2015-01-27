Danish Archer Lars Andersen Shows How To Fire Three Arrows In Less Than A Second

Andersen says he’s found a better way of firing an arrow. Picture: Lars Andersen

Danish archer Lars Andersen released a video back in 2012 which showed how he had learned how to fire several arrows in rapid succession.

Now, he can shoot 3 arrows in 0.6 seconds.

Andersen wanted to bust the Hollywood myth of archers who shoot in the field of battle from quivers slung across their backs.

He says that tradition grew from competition archery, not battle, and that holding the arrows in your draw hand was a far more effective way of maximising casualties.

“I recently read about a girl who did Katniss Everdeen (from Hunger Games) cosplay,” he said.

“She’d had to glue the arrows to the inside of the quiver to make sure they didn’t bounce out when she ran around.

“If that doesn’t tell us that the back quiver is silly, I don’t know what does.”

The point Andersen is making, he said, is not that he can do these tricks, but that they can be done.

Here he shoots another arrow out of midair:

But it’s a prop arrow, made from bamboo. It moves slower through the air because it’s light.

However, Andersen says he’s learnt enough to be convinced the same stunt is technically possible with “proper” arrows.

I have currently tried 14 times (everything is filmed). For me this is the ultimate archery, which I until recently had thought was impossible. it can be done, but requires the handling of the bow and arrow to become completely bodily.

Being the internet, there’s plenty of critics now weighing in one whether Andersen has actually discovered a “lost art”. Most say the art wasn’t lost at all, it was just not used a lot in battle as the technique saps the arrow of the power it needs to penetrate armour.

Andersen uses a “double draw” technique, which means he pushes the bow away from him as he draws the arrow back. He says it gives the arrow extra power.

It also gives him super speed and shows that arrows aren’t necessarily a long-distance weapon:

So is it fake? Not according to watchdog Snopes, which says while he may have used some tricks, Andersen did not appear to have digitally manipulated the result.

Here’s the full video. It’s pulled more than 17 million views in just four days:

