The Incredible Story Of How An HSBC Banker Got Thrown In Jail For Hooking Up In Dubai

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
New Zealander Toby Carroll, a $160,000-a-year property analyst for HSBC has spent the past month in a Dubai jail after a menage-a-trois went horribly wrong.A 31-year-old British girl, Danielle Spencer, slept with Carroll one night in December.
The next morning, Carroll’s ex-girlfriend showed up at the apartment unexpectedly, and everything turned sour.
Very sour. You won’t believe what happened next.
Toby Carroll is a pretty normal guy, an HSBC property analyst, who broke up with his Brazilian girlfriend Priscilla in December last year.
Toby hooked up with Danielle Spencer soon after he'd broken up with his Brazilian girlfriend.
Danielle is a 31-year old who has lived in Dubai since 2004 and was also a property analyst.
The evening after Toby broke up with his lady, Toby and Danielle spent the night together.
Toby's ex-girlfriend, a 25-year-old Brazilian model, busted in on the two the next morning and went crazy
When Toby's ex-girlfriend caught the two new lovebirds, she went CRAZY with rage.
She slashed furniture with a knife!
As you do when your ex is brandishing a weapon, Toby called the police.
And because it's illegal to have extramarital sex in Dubai, all three were then arrested and thrown in jail.
They've all been in custody in a Dubai prison since December 12.
What's worse, the two ladies have had to share a cell (with another 90 other female prisoners).
As if being thrown in jail isn't enough, Danielle was just fired from her job 'amid concerns about her flirtatiosness.'
'She could be extremely flirtatious, both with colleagues and clients,' someone told the Daily Mail.
'Needless to say she quickly became rather popular, but she was becoming an embarrassment for the firm. Extramarital sex is illegal here, and while the authorities will turn a blind eye if you're discreet, I thought she was being pretty flagrant,' a former co-worker said.
Her fomer boss explained that the real reason she's been sacked is for 'fear her behaviour would cause a scandal' in Dubai and hurt the firm.
Danielle lost a great job.
At her old company, she showed clients around luxury properties, like the Palm Jumeirah sand island complex.
As for Toby, he has been described as athletic, super-smart, and a keen cyclist. A former co-worker said 'He was enormously capable. He was one of those guys who ends up being better than his masters.'
He was one of the first New Zealanders to get a CFA and started his career at Brook Asset Management, and then went to work for Macquarie.
