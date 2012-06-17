The Analyst Jailed For Extramarital Sex Speaks: "I Didn't Fight Because I Had Hair Extensions"

Photo: Courtesy of Daily Mail

Earlier this month, the story broke of how Danielle Spencer, a former analyst, and Toby Carroll, an HSBC analyst, got arrested for having extra-marital sex in Dubai, where that’s illegal.Also arrested was Toby’s ex-girlfriend, a Brazilian model who had stormed into Toby’s apartment to find him with Danielle. The model went ballistic and started slashing furniture with a knife.



After which, they were all thrown in jail arrested (it’s illegal to have extramarital sex in Dubai).

It turns out that Priscilla, as well as attacking the furniture, also went after Danielle. But Danielle didn’t fight back.

Danielle told 24/7 that she was lying in bed with Toby after their second date when,

I saw this white floaty garment and heard a loud Latino voice. I thought the TV had come on. Suddenly I felt someone land on my back and grab my hair. Toby yelled, “Stop it Priscilla. What are you doing?”

I didn’t move, because I had just paid £250 for hair extensions and I didn’t want them falling out two days before Christmas.

Before all the commotion, the date had been wonderful, she said. They had a lot in common, and Toby (who was an analyst with HSBC and had previously worked for Macquarie) was “smoking-hot, charming, intelligent, had a good job and a top-of-the-range Porsche.”

Of course none of that is worth spending over a month in jail, and Toby allegedly lied about having broken up with Priscilla, when actually they had just had a nasty fight and were apparently still a couple.

Amazingly, the two women ended up becoming friends when they were imprisoned.

But Danielle is now concerned about her job prospects in the wake of the scandal. She was fired from her cushy job (she sold yachts and private jets to wealthy clients in Dubai) while she was sitting in jail, and says her reputation in the conservative country is now ruined.

Before she landed the sales job, she was a property analyst, and before that, a lapdancer — all of which she seems to have been good at and which she could try her hand at again, but obviously outside of the UAE.

