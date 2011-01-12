Meet Danielle Gilmore, The Southern California "Super Lawyer" Who Will Make Bank Of America Sweat Tomorrow

Does this woman’s face freak you out?



MBIA hopes so. A big case the insurance company is fighting rides on how well Danielle Gilmore can intimidate the bankers she deposes tomorrow.

MBIA has hired Quinn Emanuel Southern California “Super Lawyer” to depose their opponents tomorrow.

What that means is tomorrow, employees from Bank of America and Countrywide face the MBIA lawyer to give testimony that they didn’t mislead MBIA into buying packages of bad securitized mortgages, and they’ll give their testimony straight to Gilmore’s face.

(As a reminder, MBIA is suing Bank of America and Countrywide for selling them bad mortgage loans. MBIA wants the banks to buy back the loans.)

Other notable clients she’s had include Dreamworks, Oracle, and the Creative Artists Agency.

Don’t sweat too much, Bank of America!

