Danielle Chiesi Told Raj, "You're More Charming Than Bob Moffat, The Geeky Type"

Photo: AP

During one conversation between Raj Rajaratnam and Danielle Chiesi, a hedge fund analyst who allegedly passed him inside information, she told Raj she thought he wasn’t a “geeky type,” he was charming.Raj and Chiesi had been discussing her relationship with Robert Moffatt, a senior VP at IBM who was expected to play a big part in AMD’s new deal, a cash injection from Mubadala or Abu Dhabi.



If IBM approved the use of some technology in the deal, Raj would presumably have been to expect that a huge ~$6 billion cash injection from Abu Dhabi would follow soon after, so if Chiesi could find out what Moffatt thought, Raj would want to know about it.

Chiesi of course knew what Moffat was thinking because she had an “intimate relationship” with Moffat, which he later described as her “playing him.”

Here’s what the two said on the phone about Moffat:

Chiesi: My parents have a lake house in Candlewood and so Moffat and his daughter are coming this weekend.

Raj: Moffat has kids?

Chiesi: Yeah he’s married and has kids. Why are you surprised?

Raj: I thought he was single. He looks like a single guy, you know, he’s got a swagger.

Chiesi: No he’s more like the geeky type, not charming like how you are.

Of course, she said this to the man who had just given her a big insider tip by telling her that “the fucking Arabs” would invest $6-8 billion in AMD in the fall of 2008.

By September 30th 2008, Raj had bounced back. He bought 25 million himself and he told Chiesi, “I’m long 25 and you know, I’m feeling the pain but they can’t kill me, I’m a warrior. October’s my month.”

Raj counselled her to buy 1 million, sell 500 in AMD mere hours after he seems to have found out from Kumar that the date of the public announcement of the Abu Dhabi cash injection, which would completely re-vitalize the company, would be October 7th 2008.

