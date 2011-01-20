Danielle Chiesi Pleads Guilty In Galleon Insider Trading Case -- Raj Rajaratnam Is Now Isolated

Things are getting hairier for accused hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam.



CNBC just reported that Danielle Chiesi, who was also accused of passing on tips and engaging in illegal insider activity, plans to plead guilty.

It’s unclear how many of the 17 charges against her she will plead guilty to, or whether she’ll cooperate with prosecutors. But clearly what prosecutors want to see if investors flip, and rat on others.

Rajaratnam is basically the last one in this case to hold out and fight the charges against him.

