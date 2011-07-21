Does This Look Like A Woman Who's About To Go To Prison?

Danielle Chiesi got sentenced today for her involvement in the insider trading scandal that also cost Raj Rajaratnam his hedge fund career.



She doesn’t seem too concerned about it. There are

Click to watch her relaxing –and cracking up– on a bench outside the courtroom. We'll have a video of her bugging out during her lawyer's press conference in a moment.

There are two videos below. Video #2 (BELOW the first one) is really crazy.

The many emotions of jail-bound Danielle Chiesi:

