Danielle Chiesi Blames A "Toxic" Sexual Relationship For Her Insider Trading

Danielle Chiesi, the hedge fund trader who pleaded guilty to insider trading in connection to the Galleon case, wants leniency from the judge, and has a new defence to get it.Her lawyers say that she was bullied into sharing material, non-public information by her hedge fund boss and longtime lover, Mark Kurland, according to Businessweek.



In a letter to federal judge, Chiesi’s defence said Kurland “used their “toxic” sexual relationship to manipulate her into feeding him inside tips.”

He “engaged in a ‘vicious cycle of abuse’ and ‘psychological exploitation’ to turn Dani into his ‘virtual servant,'” lawyers said, according to WRALtechwire.

Kurland was the founder of New Castle Funds. He already pleaded guilty to insider trading last year, and will serve two years in prison.

Apparently Chiesi has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

Her lawyers said in a court filing:

Three things in her life mattered deeply to Danielle — her family, her profession, and Mark Kurland. Dani was motivated by an unhealthy and abnormal desire to please. The primary focus of this was Mark Kurland, but it also affected her interactions with other people in the hedge fund world and with executives at public companies.

