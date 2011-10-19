Danielle Chiesi Heads To 'Camp Cupcake' For Her 30 Month Prison Sentence

Danielle Chiesi, who pleaded guilty for securities fraud in the Galleon insider trading scheme, arrives at Federal prison today.



Chiese, the ex-beauty queen turned analyst, will head to Federal Prison Camp in Alderson, West Virginia for her 30 month sentence, Bloomberg reported.

Lucky for Chiesi, it could have been a lot worse. So let’s hope she’s in better condition than she was the last time we checked in with her.

As opposed to barbed wire fences and prison cells, Alderson has attractive brick buildings surrounded by trees and grassy lawns in the Allegheny mountains.

The prison, which resembles a college campus more than a Federal correction facility, is often referred to as “Camp Cupcake.”

It’s also the same facility where America’s home decorating guru Martha Stewart served time for stock trading on non-public information. Stewart is doing just fine these days.

Still, it’s probably not going to be all cupcakes for Chiesi though.

Like the other inmates, Chiesi will have to do manual work. The prisoners do get holidays off depending on their job and they are allowed to have weekend visitors.

Meanwhile, disgraced Galleon chief Raj Rajaratnam was sentenced to 11 years in Federal prison and slapped with a $10 million fine.

