Danielle Chiesi Got Out Of Prison Early And Is Living In A Bronx Halfway House

APDanielle Chiesi, the former beauty queen turned stock analyst who went to prison for giving insider tips to Raj Rajaratnam, is back in New York.



Bloomberg News reports that she’s currently staying in a half-way house in the Bronx after completing 15-months at Federal Prison Camp in Alderson, West Virginia (a.k.a. “Camp Cupcake”).

She’s been there since January, the report said.

“It’s good to be back,” she tells Bloomberg News.

In 2011, she was sentenced to 30 months in prison. She got out early on good behaviour.

