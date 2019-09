Here are some photos of Danielle Chiesi, one of the key players in the Galleon insider trading case, when she was in college. Apparently she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorrority, which fits with her reputation as a seductress.



Big thanks to Dealbreaker for the photo, originally from Bloomberg Markets Magazine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.