'Orange Is The New Black' Actress Mistaken For Another Black Actress: 'Explain This To Me'

“Orange Is The New Black” actress Danielle Brooks was just named one of People Magazine’s “One’s To Watch,” but at least three publications mistook her for another black actress in a photo — and rightfully so, Brooks is less than pleased.

Brooks took her complaint to her Instagram this morning, where she posted a photo tagged with her name that was not, in fact, her.

The photo was of actress Issa Rae.

“Explain this to me,” Brooks writes in the caption. “Just because we are both black and in this industry doesn’t give people the right to not give a flip about who we are.”

Loading View on Instagram

She goes on to say that she understands the issue probably came from Getty images, who captioned the image incorrectly, but continues:

This is my call to action!!! People of all shapes, sizes, colours, and class, I ask that you make an effort and try to SEE us for more than a COLOUR. This is why we can NOT call ourselves colorless, because some people still care not see us. Don’t just slap any name to a black girl, as our ancestors did in slavery. We are all unique enough for the world to catch our spark of individuality. This statement is not only for me, but for the little 2 Hispanic boys whose teacher keeps mixing them up, the young Indian woman who no one cares to pronounce her name correctly, or whomever you may be where you feel people just don’t care enough to respect your being.

